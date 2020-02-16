Air Force denies alert it killed 250 insurgents

ADVERTISEMENT

The Air Force says a news alert claiming it killed over 250 insurgents is fake.

The news flash “Nigerian Air Force Kills Over 250 Boko Haram Fighters In Maiduguri” has gone viral since February 13 and is said to have originated from a “Comr Aminu Shuaibu Musawa”, the air force said on Saturday.

“The NAF wishes to categorically state that the false sensational news item, with its gory doctored visuals, is totally fake and did not originate from the NAF,” said Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the air force’s director of public relations and information.

“Media houses and indeed the general public are please reminded that authentic information on the activities of the NAF will always be released officially by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI),” he said.

He also said that authentic information on the activities of the Service would always be released officially by the DOPRI and carried on the NAF website, www.airforce.mil.ng, as well as NAF official social media handles.

“Any reports emanating from other sources without verification from the NAF should be completely discountenanced,” he said.

Daramola said the NAF had commenced action that would lead to the prosecution of the originator(s) of the aforementioned false report for disseminating fake news. (NAN)

