Air Force decorates female combatant pilots – first time in 55 years

The Nigerian Air Force yesterday decorated 13 new pilots among whom were its first female combat fighter pilot, its first female combat helicopter pilot, and its first female warrant officer.

The first female fighter (combatant) pilot winged is Flying Officer Kafayat Sanni and the first female helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile.

The two female pilots, according to the Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, completed their pilot training courses in the United States of America and South Africa.

Also the recently promoted first female Air Warrant Officer, Grace Garba was decorated with her new rank.

In his remarks at the ceremony, the CAS, Abubakar, said the 13 pilots qualified for the award of the NAF prestigious Wing.

He said: “Today indeed marks another milestone in the history of the NAF and I am gratified to be part of it.

“I am particularly happy because out of the 13 pilots to be winged are two female Regular Combatant officers.

“They are not only female officers but outstanding aviators.”

He added that one of the two pilots is the first female fighter pilot in the 55 years history of the NAF, the second one is the first female combat helicopter pilot.

He said: “The first female fighter pilot trained at the United States Air Force following an excellent performance during her initial flying training course at 401 Flying Training School in Kaduna.

“While the second graduated from Starlite International Training Academy. They both performed excellently well during their training.

He said the records indicated that “as at today, we have trained a total of 67 Instructor pilots since 2015.”

He said with the winging of these pilots, the NAF would have winged a total of 101 pilots within the same period.

He said, “Currently, we have 61 pilots undergoing basic flying training, while 50 are undergoing various forms of advanced flying training courses both locally and abroad.

He said, “I am confident that the NAF and indeed Nigeria will soon be reaping the benefits that these pilots would undoubtedly add to our operations.

The special guest of honour, the minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen congratulated the female pilots and the Air Warrant Officer for the feat, noting that history had been made.

Also speaking to journalists, Flying officer Sanni, said she would play her part in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North East.

