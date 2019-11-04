Air Force bombs terrorists’ hideout in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force yesterday said its Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole had destroyed an Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists’ hideout and neutralized some of their fighters at Arrinna Ciki on the fringes of the Lake Chad in the northern part of Borno State.

Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement, said this was accomplished through air strikes conducted on November 1 and 2, 2019, sequel to intelligence reports that the terrorists were using the settlement as a staging area to launch attacks against Nigerian forces.

He said the airstrike on November 1 was initiated when the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance platform of the Air Force, on a confirmatory reconnaissance mission, spotted some ISWAP vehicles under some trees in the area.

He said the ATF scrambled its fighter jets to attack the location, recording successful strikes to immobilize the vehicles.

He said a follow-up attack was executed on November 2 after a significant activity was observed in another part of the settlement.

He explained that this occasioned the detailing of attack aircraft to engage the identified areas resulting in the destruction of some terrorists’ structures as well as the neutralization of some of their fighters.

