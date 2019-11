Air Force approves promotion of 13 AVMs, 86 other senior officers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Force Council (AFC) on November 9, 2019, approved the promotion of a total of 99 senior officers to the next higher ranks in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

A statement on Sunday from NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the affected senior officers comprise 13 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) who were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), 35 Group Captains (Gp Capts) who were promoted to the rank of Air Cdre and 51 Wing Commanders (Wg Cdrs) promoted to the rank of Gp Capt.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said those promoted to the rank of AVM include: Air Cdres Ayoola Jolasinmi, Hassan Abubakar, Jackson Yusuf, Austine Imafidor, Pius Oahimire, Dalhat Ladan, Cosmas Ozougwu, Isah Muhammad, Sunday Makinde, Abubakar Yusuf, Abubakar Adamu, Ado Inuwa and Ademola Durotoye.

Among those promoted from the rank of Gp Capt to Air Cdre are Ahmed Idris, Olasunkanmi Abidoye, Olusola Akinboyewa, Isaac Subi, Japhet Ekwuribe, Solomon Lazarus, Ahmed Dari, Emeka Ashiegbu and Abdullahi Bello.

Others promoted to the rank of Air Cdre include: Yuhana Katabiya, Gambo Adamu, Alheri Dakwat, Olayinka Oyesola, Adedoyin Oyenusi, Edward Gapkwet, Friday Ekpah, Luther Kamat, Joktan Chidama, Felix Uwakara, Mikail Abdulraheem and Ernest Owai.

Gp Capts Glenn Nkanang, Chidiebere Obiabaka, Raphael Ojo, Mohammed Isah, Ibitoye Ajiboye, Shani Bukar, Wapkerem Maigida, Atang Sambo, Daniel Akpan, Olanrewaju Oyename, Boniface Ifeobu, Godwin Udoh, Ayodele Hanidu and Azubuike Chukwuka were also promoted to the rank of Air Cdre.

Daramola said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf of officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, heartily congratulates the newly promoted senior officers and urges them to see the elevation as motivation to re-dedicate themselves towards more effective and efficient service delivery.

He added that the newly promoted senior officers will be decorated with their new rank at a later date.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App