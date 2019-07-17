Air Force appoints new branch chiefs, redeploys AOC, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the appointment of new branch Chiefs, redeployment of two Air Officers Commanding (AOCs) and other senior officers as part of a routine exercise to ensure operational efficiency and effectiveness.

A statement from Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the newly appointed Branch Chiefs are the erstwhile Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Special Operations Command (SOC), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Napoleon Bali, who is now the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP) Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF) and AVM Paul Dimfwina who is now the Chief of Communication Information Systems (CCIS), HQ NAF.

Daramola said the new AOCs include the former Commander Air Task Force (ATF), Operation Lafiya Dole, AVM James Gwani who has been moved to SOC, Bauchi as AOC and AVM Charles Ohwo appointed as AOC Tactical Air Command (TAC), Makurdi.

He said also redeployed are AVM John Baba as Chairman Air Expo and International Liaison Secretariat (CAILS), AVM Idi Lubo as Director of Operations, HQ NAF, AVM Christopher Umolu as Coordinator Project Implementation and Monitoring Team (PIMT) HQ NAF, AVM Maxwell Nnaji as Director of Safety Manual, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) and Air Commodore Precious Amadi as the Commander ATF Operation Lafiya Dole.

He added that all appointments take effect from Friday, 19 July 2019.

