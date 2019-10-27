Breaking News
Our mega rally in Kogi a red card to Gov Bello – PDP
  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Air Force alerts on counter terrorism simulation
ADVERTISEMENT

Air Force alerts on counter terrorism simulation

By Ronald Mutum Published Date
Nigerian Air Force, NAF

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) says it will conduct a simulation exercise on counter-terrorism, code named ‘Exercise Na Zo’, along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

A statement from Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said there will especially be movement of military aircraft, vehicles, equipment, personnel as well as the firing of live ammunition during the period of the routine military exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that there will be a restriction of vehicular movement at the aforementioned road during the exercise.

He said, “Members of the public are advised not to panic but to go about their normal businesses, as the Nigerian Air Force will endeavour to minimize disruptions to normal activities.”

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.