Air Force alerts on counter terrorism simulation

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) says it will conduct a simulation exercise on counter-terrorism, code named ‘Exercise Na Zo’, along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

A statement from Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said there will especially be movement of military aircraft, vehicles, equipment, personnel as well as the firing of live ammunition during the period of the routine military exercise.

He added that there will be a restriction of vehicular movement at the aforementioned road during the exercise.

He said, “Members of the public are advised not to panic but to go about their normal businesses, as the Nigerian Air Force will endeavour to minimize disruptions to normal activities.”

