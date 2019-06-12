Aina leaves Chelsea for Torino in £10m deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Ola Ain has joined Torino on a permanent basis from Chelsea in a deal worth £8.9m (€10m).

Chelsea have confirmed the London-born Nigerian’s departure after he impressed during his one-year loan stint at the Serie A club, making 32 appearances and scoring once.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Sky in Italy on Monday, Torino president Urbano Cairo said the club had exercised their option to buy Aina with the current deal set to expire at the end of June.

“We exercised our option to buy Ola Aina, as well as [Christian] Ansaldi and [Koffi] Djidji,” he said. “Now Torino own all their players.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App