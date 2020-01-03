Ailing twin appreciates Daily Trust for successful surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

A week after a Daily Trust report on ailing Kehinde Yusuf, a 6-year-old boy hospitalised for fluid accumulation/skull enlargement (hydrocephalus) at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, his father, Mr Isiaka Yusuf on Thursday appreciated the newspaper after a successful surgery following its report on his son’s plight.

It could be recalled that Daily Trust published the story of the ailing twin who needed the sum of N377,000 for surgery at the UCH.

According to the parent, Kehinde was six month’s old when he had high temperature and was taken to the hospital on March 2010 when the doctor passed a drip via his head in a bid to treat him which resulted in the condition (hydrocephalus).

Mr Yusuf had earlier told Daily Trust that resultant effects of the treatment was that his son’s head started growing bigger than his entire body, hence, he could neither sit nor walk.

But on Thursday, Mr Yusuf said he was happy for the support received for the ailing boy following the report.

“I really appreciate the support you gave us through your publication which attracted donation for the surgery. The surgery was successful and we were told he will be discharged in five days,” he said.

