Ailing Bayelsa para-powerlifting coach, Gbassa seeks medical assistance

A Para-Powerlifting coach in Bayelsa State, Mr. Fatabiri Gbassa has made a passionate appeal to the federal government, Bayelsa State and public spirited Nigerians to help save him from a yet to be diagnosed ailment.

Mr. Gbassa, who is a coach with the Bayelsa State Council has been bedridden for over two years and needs urgent medical attention.

The 2009 National Institute of Sports, Lagos trained coach was involved in a ghastly motor accident some years back which resulted in one of his legs being amputated.

The father of five, who was in tears while granting the interview only managed to mumble few words when Sport Journalists visited his house.

He said: “It’s been long when I felt sick and unable to work. I cannot talk, I just pray that this sickness comes to an end, that is why I plead with public spirited Nigerians to help me get the necessary treatment.”

Gbassa’s wife Victoria also said she sells periwinkle to take care of the ailing coach and the children since his condition went bad just as she appealed for support from government and Nigerians.

“As you can see, he needs urgent medical attention. Going to the hospital requires lots of money and for now I don’t have that kind of money. He has not been able to walk for years now.

“Initially, he could walk, once you give him the wheelchair, he could stand by himself and sit. But at a point in time, he could not even stand up from the bed again, especially since we moved into this house over two years ago,” said Victoria.

