  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. AIICO records 23% growth in Q1 gross premiums
ADVERTISEMENT

AIICO records 23% growth in Q1 gross premiums

By Sunday Michael-Ogwu, Lagos 

AIICO Insurance Plc has reported gross written premiums of ₦17.6bn, up 23% from the same period in 2019 which was N14.3bn.

The growth, according to the company, is driven by sustained positive performance across the major lines of business of the group: retail and corporate & institutional businesses.

The group also recorded a 24 per cent increase in profit before tax (PBT) of N1.44 billion, compared to N1.17bn in Q1 2019.

Profit after tax (PAT) also grew by 129 per cent to N1.88 billion, compared to N0.82 billion attained in Q1 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The company’s Managing Director, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, stated that “excellent first quarter results” reported demonstrated the overall strength of the company and its ability to continue to meet obligations to stakeholders even in the face of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

He said strong growth was recorded in the retail life business, which grew by 34% to N10.97bn (Q1 2019: N8.2bn); and an increase of 6% in corporate and institutional business to N6.2bn (Q1 2019: N5.9bn).

Within the period under review, the group’s balance sheet improved with total assets growing by 11% to N176 billion compared to N159 billion in Dec 2019. Shareholders’ funds, also rose by 0.28% to N27.99 billion (Dec 2019: N27.91 billion).

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.