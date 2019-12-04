A’Ibom speaker swears in APC member

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker, Akwa Ibom Assembly Mr Aniekan Bassey yesterday swore in Mr Effiong Johnson, an All Progressive Congress (APC) member representing Mbo State Constituency.

The speaker administered the oath of Office and Allegiance on Johnson, following the appeal court judgment that nullified the election of Mr Okon Frank of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recalled that Johnson, who contested election on the platform of the APC was recently declared winner of the 2019 House of Assembly Elections in Mbo, by a Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar.

The Speaker, in his remarks, said Johnson had provided to the House relevant documents and a certified true copy of his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said the House would always obey the rule of law, adding that such was the hallmark of democracy. (NAN)

