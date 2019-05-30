A`Ibom: Election tribunal strikes out REC’s name

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Uyo, has struck out the name of the Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Mike Igini as one of the parties in the suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) party candidate, Mr Nsima Ekere challenging Governor Udom Emmanuel as winner of the March 9, 2019 elections.

The tribunal Chairman, Justice A. M. Yakubu said it was wrong for the counsel to the petitioner, J.S. Okutepa, SAN, to join Igini as a person to the suit in the first instance.

He stated that Igini had no personal case to answer as an officer of INEC in the whole electioneering process, as he is already a party in the suit but not in his personal capacity.

Following this, the tribunal consequently struck out Igini’s name from the petition, while the counsel to the petitioner apologized to the court for wasting its time in that regard.

He also thanked the court for its magnanimity in granting the prayers of the respondents who moved the motion to strike out Igini’s name from the suit and described same as being meritorious.

