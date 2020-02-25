A’Ibom: 171 suspects arrested in 3 months – Police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has said it arrested 171 suspects and rescued 19 kidnap victims in the past three months.

Speaking yesterday in Uyo during a Town Hall meeting/security summit of Uyo Area Command, the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal said 14 different types of firearms and 25 types of ammunition were recovered, while 94 persons have been charged to court.

“From December, 2019 till the 25th of February 2020, the Police under my Command arrested a total of 171 suspects for various offences. We have also rescued 19 persons who were kidnapped either within the state or outside the state,” he stated.

The CP said there would soon be a recruitment exercise for Community Policing Offiers (CPOs), adding that the CPOs will act as liaison between the police and the community in security and other matters.

