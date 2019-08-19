AIB to probe rail, road accidents

ADVERTISEMENT

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) in Nigeria said it will soon expand its scope to road, rail and marine sectors once the recent draft bill sent to the Nigerian senate becomes a law.

AIB commissioner/CEO, Akin Olateru, gave this hint at a news conference after a training organized by the bureau in collaboration with the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The training was under the Safer Skies for Africa Project to improve safety in air transportation.

AIB is the aviation agency in charge of investigation of air accidents and major incidents.

But if the law becomes operational, the agency would investigate causes of accident in other transportation modes.

Olateru emphasized that AIB Nigeria had gained credibility since 2017 in accident investigation which had attracted many countries of the world to seek it assistance in the area of power training, setting up their own bureau among others.

