AIB probes Turkish Airlines’ serious incident at Port Harcourt Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has commenced investigation into the serious incident involving Turkish Airlines, which happened in Port Harcourt International Airport(PHIA).

The incident involving an Airbus 330-300 aircraft with registration number TC-LOL occurred on December 31, 2019 when the aircraft had a burst tyre on landing on the airport’s runway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The General Manager, Public Affairs of AIB, Mr. Tunji Oketunbi, said the AIB was notified of the serious incident about 3:30am local time, on the day of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

He said the aircraft was enroute Port Harcourt from Istanbul, Turkey with 295 passengers and 11 crew members on board when it suffered a burst tyre on landing on runway 21, Port Harcourt International airport.

The aircraft veered off the runway and managed to taxi to the new international terminal.

He, however, said that all the occupants disembarked with no injury.

The statement added: ”The bureau is open to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence or information that may assist in this investigation.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App