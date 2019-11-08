AIB investigates Azman plane air return

ADVERTISEMENT

The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB) said it has commenced investigation into the air return involving Azman Boeing 737-500 aircraft with registration marks 5N-SYS.

The bureau however said the fire alert which was said to have triggered the emergency landing was false.

The aircraft, which departed Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at 15:48 local time was enroute Abuja with 90 persons and 5 crew members onboard.

Information gathered from ATC indicated that the crew reported fire onboard at 15:55 local time and thereafter declared a ‘May Day’.

The crew requested for an air return to Lagos for landing and emergency services were on standby.

According to the bureau, the crew later downgraded the emergency to urgency and the aircraft landed safely at 15: 57 local time.

“All the occupants disembarked normally and safely with no injury,” the AIB said.

The AIB team of safety investigators have been dispatched for assessment / investigation of the incident.

The Bureau said it can authoritatively confirm that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has declared the aircraft to ‘be in Airworthy condition to return to service’. The aircraft has therefore been returned to service accordingly.

