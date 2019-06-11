AIB accuses Air Peace of not reporting serious accidents

ADVERTISEMENT

The Accident Investigation Bureau yesterday accused the management of Air Peace of failure to report accidents or serious incidents to it at the exact time the incidents had occurred as required by the law.

In a statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Tunji Oketunbi, the AIB said on June 5, 2019, it received notification about a serious incident involving a Boeing 737-300 aircraft with Registration Marks 5N-BUK, belonging to Air Peace Limited from a passenger onboard.

According to the bureau, it was reported that the said incident occurred on May 15, 2019 while the aircraft was on approach to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos from Port Harcourt.

It said the aircraft was said to have experienced a hard landing as it touched down on the runway and its currently grounded awaiting maintenance advice from its manufacturers, The Boeing Company.

AIB said up till date, it was not formally notified of the incident three weeks after as required by the International Civil Aviation Organization provisions.

“The safety of the flying public is of primary importance and on the scale of significance, supersedes the commercial consideration of any airline”, it said.

Reacting, Chairman, Air Peace, Allen Onyema, said: “When the incident occurred we report it to NCAA. We followed the aircraft manual, which guided us on what to do when such incident occurred. We wrote to Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer and also wrote to the engine manufacturer, CPM International. We also grounded the aircraft.”

