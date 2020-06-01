Ahmadu Bello Foundation supports FCTA’s fight against COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABF) has donated face masks to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) as part of its contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Director of Programmes and Research of the foundation, Hajia Amina Abdulrahaman, while donating the face masks, said the same support was rendered to the 19 northern states.

She said, “The foundation thought being in the 19 northern states and the FCT, where we operate, the board of directors deemed it fit that we should contribute to all the states and the FCT to support what they are already doing.

“We cannot do more than what they are doing, but we can only add our own little support to what they have been doing. All the 19 northern states and the FCT have benefitted from this.”

The FCTA acting Health Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Kawu, said the support would go a long way in the fight against the pandemic.

Dr. Kawu said, “These face masks we have received today will go a long way in helping us in the fight against COVID-19 in the nation’s capital and beyond.”

