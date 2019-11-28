AHF advocates free sanitary pads for girls

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria on Thursday advocated for free sanitary pads to young girls in the country in order to address challenges faced by many who are too poor to purchase one monthly.

AHF-Nigeria Advocacy/Marketing Manager, Steve Aborisade, said it became necessary to call on governments at all level to make effort in providing young females of menstruating age with free sanitary pads because the face of HIV have changed over the years.

Aborishade said the change required that the young women be supported to ensure proper healthy life and improved sanitary condition.

He made the remark at a one-day symposium organised by the AHF in Benue to commemorate this year’s World AIDS Day in Makurdi.

“AHF will be willing to support government anyway. For instance, if the ministry of women affairs in Benue state procure 300,000 sanitary pads; AHF will be willing to buy an additional 900,000 to be distributed freely to girls.

“Young girls face a lot of challenges and government must make effort to support them. Also, if the government decides to build 10 schools with toilets and water facilities, AHF will build 20 schools with toilets and water facilities. We should speak to the physiological needs of the people,” he said.

