Ahead of Ramadan, prices of foodstuffs hiked in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

Few days to the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fasting, prices of foodstuffs have skyrocketed in Taraba state.

Daily Trust finding revealed that food items affected by the price increment include maize, local rice, beans, millet, yam and cassava flour among other food items.

In Jalingo main market, it was found out that 100kg bag of maize sold a few weeks ago at N7500 now sells at N10,000.

Also, 100kg bag of processed local rice sold at N27,000 previously now sells at N30,000.

It was also discovered that 100kg bag of white beans earlier sold at N18,000 now attracts N25,000.

Similarly, a 100kg bag of paddy rice earlier sold at N6,000 now sells at between N9,000 to N10,000.

Finding revealed that the price of foodstuffs at Mutumbiyu, Tella, Iware, Garba-Chede town are, however, not as high as what is obtainable in Jalingo, the state capital.

In Mutumbiyu a 100kg bag of Maize now sells at N9,000 as against the earlier price of N7,000.

Similarly, the same 100kg bag of local rice now sells at N28,000 as against N25,000 which it was sold a few weeks ago.

Daily Trust further gathered that a 100kg bag of groundnut earlier sold at N16,000 now attracts N20,000.

A trader at Mutumbiyu grain market, Mallam Hassan Haruna, told our reporter that the increase in the price of foodstuffs was as a result of high demand by grain merchants, who are now making bulk purchases in the state.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App