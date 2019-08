Aguero’s brace help Manchester City win at Bournemouth

ADVERTISEMENT

Sergio Aguero struck twice as Manchester City moved into second place in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Liverpool, with a 3-1 win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Aguero, who has scored in all three games this season, gave City a 15th-minute lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The striker slotted home after left back Oleksandr Zinchenko’s low cross had been mis-hit by Kevin De Bruyne only to fall kindly for the Argentine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Smith then missed a great chance to level for the Cherries, firing high over the bar from a good position after some poor defending from Nicolas Otamendi.

Moments later, Raheem Sterling doubled City’s lead with a confident finish after David Silva concluded a sweeping move with a perfectly angled pass to the England forward.

But Bournemouth got back into the game in magnificent fashion, just before the interval, thanks to an unstoppable curling free-kick from substitute Harry Wilson, on loan from Liverpool.

Wilson went close to a leveller after the interval but Ederson was out quickly to foil his effort.

City then made sure of the win when Aguero poked home his second goal in the 63rd minute. (Reuters/NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App