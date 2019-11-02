Aguero, Walker on target as Manchester City keep pace at the top

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Walker scored one goal and assisted another as Manchester City came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1.

It was Southampton who went ahead on 13 minutes when James Ward-Prowse converted from close-range after Ederson failed to deal with a Stuart Armstrong strike.

John Stones had the best chance of a frustrating first half for the champions, but headed Ilkay Gundogan’s cross over.

After the break, City pressed for an equaliser and it came in the 70th minute as Aguero fired Walker’s pass through Alex McCarthy’s legs.

Walker then netted the winner with four minutes remaining, after a cross by Angelino was fumbled into his path by McCarthy.

Manchester City stay second with 25 points, six behind Liverpool who won at Aston Villa, while Southampton are 18th on eight points.

