AGRA to strengthen agric production in Niger with ICT

The Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) is strengthening the capacity of the Ministry of Agriculture and its agencies in Niger state with Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment to further boost food production in the state.

AGRA’s Assistant Programme Officer, Mr Godswill Aguiy revealed that the organization is setting up a Data Processing Centre in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for monitoring and evaluation of all activities.

He said already, equipment such as laptops, desktops, photocopiers printers, UPS, wireless routers, air conditioners and generator sets have been donated by the body to the ministry for the purpose.

AGRA was founded in 2006 on the belief that investing in agriculture is the surest path to reducing poverty and hunger in Africa. It works across the continent to help millions of smallholder farmers—who make up 70 percent of Africa’s population—boost their farm productivity and incomes.

According to Aguiy, AGRA has supported more than 400 projects, including efforts to develop and deliver better seeds, increase farm yields, improve soil fertility, upgrade storage facilities, improve market information systems, strengthen farmers’ associations, expand access to credit for farmers and small suppliers, and advocate for national policies that benefit smallholder farmers.

He said that the body is not only intervening to strengthen the capacity of the farmers but also enhancing the productivity of the staff of the ministry to enable it carryout their duties effectively.

The Permanent Secretary of the Niger state Ministry of Agriculture, Malam Garba Musa commended AGRA for the gesture which he said, would further assist in driving food production processes.

AGRA Project Manager in the state, Alhassan Umar said the organization is intervening in two states in Nigeria to improve the productivity of farmers and stakeholders.

He added that rice, maize and soya beans are the mandate crops the organization is focusing on.

