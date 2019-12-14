AGF takes over Sowore’s case from DSS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has taken over the case against the #RevolutionNow protests convener and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, from the Department of State Services.

A statement from the minister’s Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, disclosed this yesterday.

The statement referred to a December 11, 2019 letter sent on behalf of the AGF by the Solicitor-General of the Federation, Mr. Dayo Apata (SAN), to the Director-General of DSS, Yusuf Bichi, directing the security agency to “promptly forward all the case files” to the AGF’s office.

The letter by Apata who doubles as the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, was in response to a September 9, 2019 letter sent to the AGF.

Earlier in the week, the AGF revealed that the federal government had ordered an investigation into the reported invasion of the Federal High Court, Abuja, by operatives of the DSS to rearrest Sowore.

Sowore was re-arrested in the court by the DSS less than 24 hours after he was released on bail after a third order by the court.

Malami said the government had instituted a panel to investigate the invasion of the court.

Condemnation continues to trail the manner of the court invasion as the body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a judicial commission of inquiry to probe the DSS action.

The senior advocates said the entry of the courtroom had exposed the nation’s hallmark of indiscipline to the whole world. This followed earlier moves by the Senate which called for an investigation into the invasion and Sowore’s rearrest.

American lawmakers have also raised concern over the continued detention of Omoyele Sowore.

Many foreign lawmakers have continued to criticise the federal government on the re-arrest and detention of Sowore who was arrested on August 3 for planning a #RevolutionNow protest against poor governance.

On Tuesday, Chris Coons, a U.S. senator and Vice-Chair of the Senate Ethics Committee and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations spoke on the re-arrest.

He said in a tweet that he was concerned that this case was representative of closing of political and media space in Nigeria.

“Civil society leaders and human rights defenders should be celebrated, not persecuted, in Nigeria and around the world. “I’m deeply concerned by the harassment and repeated detainment of Nigerian activist, journalist, and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore. I urge Nigerian security services to respect due process and the rule of law, release Sowore per his bail terms, and launch an investigation into his re-arrest,” he said.

A senator from New York, Chuck Schumer, ALSO asked Buhari to honour previous court rulings as he also expressed dissatisfaction over Sowore’s continued detention.

