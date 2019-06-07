AGF takes over Goje’s N6.6bn corruption case

ADVERTISEMENT

The office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) has taken over Senator Danjuma Goje’s N6.6 billion corruption case taking place at Federal High Court sitting in Jos from Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC).

As stated in the court, the office of the AGF took over the case from EFCC for the interest of justice.

It would be recalled that Goje, representing Gombe Central at the Senate, in 2011 alongside, a former Executive Chairman, Gombe state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Aliyu Ubandoma El-Nafaty, Food Supplier to Gombe state Government, Sabo Tumu – now a deceased and an Auctioneer, S.M Dokoro was accused of laundering, diverting and misappropriating the sum of N6.6 billion belonging to the Gombe state between 2007 to 2011.

EFCC in a 21-count charge filed before the court said Goje had misappropriated the state’s N5 billion loan from Access Bank that was granted by the state’s house of assembly to complete infrastructure in the state and N1.4 billion contract for the supply of dictionaries to the primary and junior secondary schools in the state through the State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB).

And in a 2 hour and 30 minutes judgement two months ago, Justice Babatunde Quadri struck 19 out 21 count charge which included 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 19 and 21 which charges bordered on diversion, laundering and misappropriation.

Judge ordered that Goje, as 1st defendant and based on count charge 8 and 9, to enter witness box to explain why he gave an order to the 3rd defendant- S.M. Dokoro to auction 50 Toyota vehicle.

The matter was then adjourned to May 8 to enable Goje to enter trial box and defend himself against count charge 8 and 9, but due to ill-health Goje wasn’t able to be in court.

The case was then adjourned to 20th June, but hurriedly brought back to Friday (today) after the Attorney General has taken over the case.

During today’s sitting the representative of AGF said the office took over the case for the interest of justice.

In his response, Paul Erokoro, a counsel to the Goje didn’t object the taking over of the case by AGF, saying, “No objection pursuant to Section 174 Sub-1(v) only hope that will expedite action, because 19 out of 21 charges had gone.”

Also in his submission, EFCC’s counsel, Wahab Shitu didn’t object the application.

He said, “Absolutely no objection my lord for Attorney General to take over at this stage. EFCC has already briefed us on the development.”

The Presiding Judge, Justice Babatunde Quadri adjourned the case to June 21st for defendants to open their defence on count 8 and 9 charge.

