AGF resumes Goje’s prosecution over alleged N6.6bn fraud

The office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) on Friday resumed the prosecution of former Gombe state Governor, Senator Danjuma Goje and two others at Federal High Court sitting in Jos.

It would be recalled that fortnight ago, the office of the AGF took over Goje’s N6.6 billion corruption case from Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC) for the interest of justice and speedy hearing.

Goje, representing Gombe Central at the Senate was in 2011 alongside, a former Executive Chairman, Gombe state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Aliyu Ubandoma El-Nafaty, Food Supplier to Gombe state Government, Sabo Tumu – now a deceased and an Auctioneer, S.M Dokoro accused of laundering, diverting and misappropriating the sum of N6.6 billion belonging to Gombe state between 2007 to 2011.

EFCC in an 18 count charge before adding three fresh charges late last year said Goje had misappropriated the Gombe state’s N5 billion loan from Access Bank that was granted by the state’s house of assembly to complete infrastructure in the state and N1.4 billion for the contract of supplying dictionaries to the primary and junior secondary schools in the state through the Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board, (G-SUBEB).

After series of adjournments, arguments and counter arguments by both prosecuting and defendants counsels for the past eight years, however in his judgment about two months ago, Justice Babatunde Quadri struck 19 out 21 count charge which included 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 19 and 21, with the charges bordered on diversion, laundering and misappropriation.

Judge ordered that Goje, as 1st defendant and based on count charge 8 and 9, to enter trial box to explain why he gave an order to the 3rd defendant- S.M. Dokoro to auction 50 Toyota vehicles.

But before Goje entered a trial box during the last sitting on June 7th the representative of AGF, Pius Akutah told the court that the office of AGF has taken over of the case for the interest of justice and speedy hearing and EFCC’s counsel, Wahab Shittu didn’t object the submission made by Mr Akutah.

The presiding judge then adjourned the case to Friday, 21st June for hearing.

But during Friday’s sitting, Pius Akutah, an Assistant Chief Counsel from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) begged the court to give his office ample to enable them continue with the case.

He said, “We wish to inform the court that the case has been transferred to office of AGF and documents concerning this case were officially handed over to us by EFFC on Wednesday. We need time to look properly into the documents before we proceed with the case.”

The counsel to the defendants, Oladele Oyelami didn’t object the submission made by the prosecuting counsel, Mr Akutah.

The presiding judge, Babantunde Quadri adjourned the case to July 4th for continuation of hearing.

