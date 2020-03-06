Assault: Agbowu drags Oluwo to court

ADVERTISEMENT

The Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo has dragged the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulroshid Akanbi to court in Osogbo for allegedly assaulting him.

Agbowu in a motion ex-parte by his counsel, Mr Soji Oyetayo prayed the magistrate court on Friday to compel Oluwo to appear in court for his arraignment.

Oba Akinropo instituted the case over the alleged assault on him by Oba Akanbi in Osogbo recently.

The Magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara granted the application and ordered that Oluwo should be put on notice before a date is fixed for hearing of the matter.

Oyetayo expressed gratitude to the court for granting the application and assured that necessary steps would be taken.

Recall that the Council of Obas in Osun State suspended the Oluwo of Iwo for misconduct and set up a committee to recommend further decision on him.

At its meeting in Osogbo, the Council said the conduct of the Iwo monarch since he became Oba does not portray the traditional institution well.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi who is the permanent chairman of the Council presided over the meeting which was attended by large number of traditional rulers in the state.

But Oba Akanbi said he was never suspended as Oluwo of Iwoland and that he still remains the one and only Oluwo of Iwoland.

Oluwo said “Osun State Traditional Council has only recommended my suspension from the council meetings and activities for six months on the guise that my conduct (been too flashy, stylish, human rights defender and swagging)”.

Oluwo said the decision of the Council is subject to the approval of the state Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola and that he awaits the position.

The Council of Obas at the meeting listened to Oba Akanbi and the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo over the scuffle at a peace meeting in Osogbo on February 14, 2020.

After stating their sides, the council set up a committee led by the Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun to carry out proper investigation and recommend disciplinary actions for anyone found guilty among the two monarchs over the fight.

