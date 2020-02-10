Again, three killed, one injured in fresh Plateau attack

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons were on Sunday night killed and one injured by gunmen in Tyana Village of Rahoss Ward in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The member Representing Riyom Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Datong, confirmed the killing to Daily Trust on Monday in a telephone interview, saying the incident occurred between 7pm to 8pm when the victims were walking along the road.

He described the incident as unfortunate, calling on people of the area to remain calm, adding that the injured one has been rushed to Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), for treatment.

The attack is coming days after the state governor, Simon Lalong, warned that his administration would no longer tolerate killing of innocent persons with arrest of the perpetrators.

The recent attacks and counter-attacks in some villages of Mangu and Bokkos LGA had on Tuesday last week forced the state to convey an emergency meeting on peace and security to find lasting solution to the insecurity bedeviling the state.

When contacted, Police spokesman in the state, ASP Ubah Gabriel, wasnt reachable as his phone number was not going through and an SMS sent to him was not replied as at the time of filing this report.

