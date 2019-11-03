Again suspected yellow fever outbreak kills 10 in Bauchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Another suspected yellow fever outbreak has killed 10 people in different communities of Ningi local government area of Bauchi state

Two health workers at the Tipchi Primary Healthcare Centre, are currently struck down with the suspected disease in the new outbreak.

The affected communities include Tipchi, Deru, Sabon Gari, Tudun Wada and Barawo, all in Burra District, Ningi LGA of the state.

One of the affected health worker at the Tipchi Primary Health Care Centre, who don’t want be named, said “As I am talking to you I am also affected by the the disease that resisted all manners of medication in the hospital. I am currently at home with high fever. I couldn’t even go to work. My female colleagues is also down with this high fever for the past one week but is now recuperating.”

He revealed that the outbreak started almost four weeks ago and the center had reported the issues to the local government primary health care department, but there was no positive response yet.

He added, “We have received more than 20 people with suspected cases of yellow fever recently and majority of them come with the same symptoms including high fever, yellowish eyes and severe abdominal pain, “Because of their conditions and the number cases being recorded, we immediately referred them to General Hospital facility, and after 1 or 2 days you hear that the patient is returned dead.”

A community leader in Tipchi village Ilya Muhammed, in a telephone interview told Daily Trust that about ten people had died of the strange disease in Tipchi and neighboring villages, “We suspected that the disease killing our people is yellow fever because most of the victims have similar symptoms including high fever, severe abdominal pain, dizziness, yellowish eyes and persistent vomiting usually with blood.”

He appealed to the state government and other relevant agencies concerned to send a team of expert to ascertain the nature of the disease for prompt intervention so as curtail the number casualties.

