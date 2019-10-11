Again, Prof Ayade goes back to school for another degree

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has become a student of the University of Calabar. He has enrolled for a Masters Degree (LLM), in the Faculty of Law.

Yesterday, the governor began to attend lectures, did his assignments as other regular student, and had also presented seminar.

In 2015, Ayade became the first Professor in the history of Nigeria to be elected Governor. His work in groundwater remediation led him to invent a sewage treatment plant powered by solar energy.

Ayade started his primary education at St. Stephens Primary School, Obudu and proceeded to Government Secondary School, Obudu for his secondary education. Hr obtained his B.Sc. (Honours) in Microbiology at Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, 1988. He proceeded to the University of Ibadan between 1990 – 1994 where he obtained his Ph.D., winning the Best Doctoral Dissertation Award in Environmental Microbiology.

Ayade was appointed a Professor at a very young age.

Despite being a Professor, his quest for knowledge didn’t end there. The Governor went further to acquire a Law degree and subsequently proceeded to Law school where he was called to the Nigeria Bar as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

On Thursday, Ayade attended lectures for over four hours.

Former member of the state House of Assembly, Jake Otu Enya who has since returned to classroom, is one of his lecturers.

