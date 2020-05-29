Again, Lagos govt extends tax returns filing deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

In a continuous effort to provide the much needed relief to taxpayers and mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the Lagos State Government has through the State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) further extended the deadline for filing of Annual Tax Returns to June 30, 2020.

With the extension, annual returns for individuals including employees and self-employed persons that were initially due on May 31, 2020 can now be filed on or before June 30, 2020.

The Executive Chairman of LIRS, Mr. Ayodele Subair recalled that LIRS had initially extended the deadline for filing annual tax returns for two months, from the statutory March 31st of every fiscal year to May 31, 2020.

“We constantly debated what other measures could be taken as an organization to support individuals and businesses at this time, hence, the additional one-month extension from June 1, to June 30, 2020. It is our sincere hope that taxpayers take advantage of this new extension to duly file their returns,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He encouraged taxpayers to access the LIRS eTax platforms for all tax administration matters, including filing of annual returns, generation of assessment and payment schedule and payment of the liabilities from the comfort of their homes and offices. He further explained that all they need to do is simply log on to the e-Tax platform.

He also noted that updates on business operations and alternative payment platforms of the service can be obtained by visiting the LIRS website, or by checking its various social media platforms.

Subair appealed to residents of Lagos State to support the efforts of the State Government and the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu by adhering strictly to the safety guidelines as issued by relevant health authorities.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App