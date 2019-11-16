Again, Gunmen kill two farmers in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons have again been reported killed by gunmen at Agon village in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident occurred during an attack on the houses of the victims on Thursday morning around four o’clock barely two days after three policemen were gruesomely murdered by gunmen at a checkpoint between Fadan Karshi town and Aboro village in the area.

The sad development left the people of the affected village in perpetual fear as according to them, there was no provocation to warrant the barbaric act.

The Vice Chairman of Sanga Local Government Council, Abba Abubakar Umar who confirmed the incident said those killed were Monday Kura and Emmanuel Madaki, all of them farmers.

Umar said investigations into the matter by relevant security agencies have since commenced to track the perpetrators of the heinous acts and bring them to book.

The Vice Chairman however advised people of the area to be mindful of strange persons in their various communities and report any suspicious movement promptly to security operatives nearer to them for proactive action.

