Again, gunmen kill 4 persons in Rivers

Gunmen suspected to be cultists, Tuesday night, killed four persons in Aleto and Agbochia communities of Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

This was just as four other persons were reportedly shot dead while eight others sustained bullet wounds in fresh attacks by unknown gunmen at Etche Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

In the Tuesday attack, witnesses account had it that the suspected cultists, who were on a reprisal mission, invaded both communities in the mid night of Tuesday and shot four persons to death.

A resident of the area, Oluka Jona said the suspected cultists invaded the communities in search of their rival cult members but ended up killing innocent persons.

He said that the incident caused pandemonium in the communities as residents fled for their lives.

The House of Assembly member representing Eleme Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Igwe Aforji confirmed the attack.

He said after the incident he contacted the Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, who he said assured him that normalcy has returned to the affected communities.

When contacted Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, said he was yet to be briefed about the incident.

