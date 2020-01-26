Again, gunmen attack travellers near Kaduna train station

ADVERTISEMENT

‎Suspected gunmen were alleged to have attacked vehicles conveying travellers near Rigasa railway station again in Kaduna state.

The incident which happened on Saturday night around ‎8:15 pm along airport road created confusion in the area as vehicles changed route.

Daily Trust reported a similar incident that happened on Friday night at same spot when travellers were allegedly attacked by the suspected Gunmen .

Although the Police Command Public Relations officer DSP Yakubu Sabo denied the Friday night attack, saying based on information available to them nothing of such happened.

Our reporter gathered that the second attacked on travellers on Saturday on the same Airport link road from the station worried people around the area.

There was no details yet on number of travellers affected on Saturday even though there was fear some were abducted.

An eye witness at the train station motor park told our reporter that vehicles made U-turn when they heard gun shots.

” This is the second time they are attacked vehicles conveying travellers who alighted from the train along same road. A similar incident happened on Friday night and again they attacked travellers on Saturday night,” he said.

According to him, some travellers were affected but no details yet.

The State Command Spokesman DSP Yakubu Sabo didn’t pick calls nor replied text messages sent to him.

