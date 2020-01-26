Again, gunmen attack travellers near Kaduna train station

  1. Home
Suspected gunmen  were alleged to have attacked  vehicles conveying travellers near Rigasa  railway station again in Kaduna state.

The incident which happened  on Saturday night around ‎8:15 pm along airport road created confusion in the area as vehicles changed route.

Daily Trust reported a similar incident that happened on Friday night at same spot  when travellers  were allegedly  attacked by the suspected Gunmen .

Although the Police Command Public Relations officer DSP Yakubu Sabo  denied the Friday night attack,  saying based on information  available to them nothing of such happened.

Our reporter  gathered that the second attacked on travellers on Saturday on the same  Airport link road from the station worried people around the area.

There was no details yet on  number of travellers affected on Saturday even though there was fear some were abducted.

An eye witness  at the train station motor park  told our reporter that vehicles made U-turn when they heard gun shots.

” This is the second time they are attacked vehicles conveying travellers who alighted from the train along same road. A similar incident happened on Friday night and again they attacked travellers on Saturday night,” he said.

According to him, some travellers were affected but no details yet.

The State Command Spokesman DSP Yakubu Sabo didn’t pick calls nor replied text messages sent to him.

