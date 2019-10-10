Again, Gunmen abduct Civil Defence officer, wife, child in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

Barely 78 hours after gunmen suspected to be kidnappers abducted 9 persons including a 12 year -old child, gunmen again abducted another civil defence officer with his wife and one of his children at Dafara community in Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

A resident of the community, Shedrack Musa, said the incident happened around 8:38 pm on Wednesday when the kidnappers invaded the community through the bush and abducted the NSCDC officer with his wife and one of his children.

He said a member of the vigilante group at the community, which he identified as Williams was shot dead by the kidnappers when some vigilante members attempted to go after them.

“They shot and destroyed the door of the NSCDC officer’s house, which gave them access into his apartment. They took him, his wife and one of his children,” he said.

He added that it was the sound of the gunshot that attracted the attention of the vigilante members, who made attempt to rescue the victims.

The Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Mr. Taiwo Aderibigbe, confirmed the incident, saying “you can imagine after 78 hours another civil defence officer, his wife and one of his children were again abducted at Dafara,”

“Abuja is under siege, that is the truth but sadly, some people are playing politics with our lives, which is uncalled for,”he added.

When contacted, the spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manza, said the command will soon issue a statement regarding the latest kidnap incident at Dafara.

Dafara is just about one kilometer from neighboring Pegi community where 9 persons were kidnapped on Monday night.

Meanwhile the Kaduna State Police Command said on Wednesday that it is negotiating with abductors of the six female students, a teacher and a matron, taken from their school on Oct. 3.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ali Janga said at a news conference in Kaduna that the police opted to talk to the kidnappers so as not to put the lives of the girls at risk.

