Again, Gunmen abduct 3 children, kill 2 in Abuja community

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have again abducted three children and killed two persons at Yebu village in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

A resident of the community, Ayuba Danlami, said the incident happened around 1:33 am on Tuesday when the gunmen in their large numbers carrying sophisticated weapons invaded the community.

He said the gunmen attacked one of the houses, killing two natives of the village and whisked away three children from the same family.

According to him, the victims attempted to escape through the back of the houses to alert neighbours, in which one of the gunmen standing outside the compound opened fire on them killing two persons on the spot.

“In fact, we couldn’t sleep last night due to the sound of their gun shots. One of the kidnappers opened fire on those that made attempt to escape through the back door, ” he said.

The Chairman of the council, Mr. Danladi Chiya, confirmed the abduction of three children and killing of two persons in a telephone interview with our reporter.

He said among the two persons killed, one of them was an APC supporter in the area, saying he couldn’t sleep when he received the call of the attack around 2:00am on Tuesday.

“I am right now in tears as I speak to you, as one of my APC supporters was killed at the village by the gunmen. And I want to call on security agents to intensify effort to fish out those behind the attack at Yebu village, ” he said.

The chairman, further called on the authorities concern to as matter of urgency come to the aid of his people, while urging residents to continue to be law abiding citizens, as government will continue to do everything humanly possible to see to end of armed bandits in the area.

The spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manza, did not pick calls put across to him and did not also reply text message sent to his phone as at the time of filling this report.

