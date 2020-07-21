Again, floods wash away bridges in Plateau after heavy downpour

ADVERTISEMENT

A torrential rain on Monday caused damages in Doemak and Bwall towns of Qua’an pan Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State, washing away bridges.

This follows the report of floods that wreaked havoc in Yelwa town of Shendam Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

This development is coming days after a heavy downpour last week had destroyed two other local bridges at Shibiri and Kongnakwal, linking Namu and Lankaku towns of Qua’an pan LGA.

Daily Trust gathered that 10 houses, rice and yam farms were also lost in the incident.

Reacting to the development, acting chairman of the LGA, Hon. Abdulmalik Haruna Yusuf, who described the situation as alarming, called on both the state and federal governments to come to the aid of the LGA to repair the destroyed bridges.

Hon. Yusuf also appealed to both State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assist the affected communities, whose livelihood and places of abode were destroyed.

Daily Trust reports that between June and July this year, several bridges, including Wase’s were affected by this year’s rains.

