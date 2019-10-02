Again, CBN raises banks’ deposits ratio

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has raised the Loan to Deposit Ratio of banks from 60 to 65 percent.

Recall the CBN had previously raised the LDR to 60 percent and had given September 30th for banks to comply.

In the new directive, the CBN has given December 31, 2019 to comply.

The CBN gave the directive in a letter signed by the Director of Banking and Supervision, Bello Hassan, to all banks on “Regulatory measures to improve lending to the real sector of the Nigerian economy.”

The CBN indicated that the credit level in the sector grew by N829.4bn or 5.33 percent at the end of May from N15.56tn to N16.39tn as of September 26.

The circular read: “The Central Bank of Nigeria has noted the appreciable growth in the level of the industry growth credit, which increased by N829.4bn or 5.33 per cent from N15.56tn at end of May 2019 to N16.39tn as at September 26, 2019 following its pronouncement on the above initiative.

“In order to sustain the momentum and in line with the provisions of our earlier letters, the minimum Loan to Deposit Ratio target for all Deposit Money Banks is hereby reviewed upwards from 60 per cent to 65 per cent.

“Consequently, all DMBs are required to attain a minimum LDR of 65 per cent by December 31, 2019 and this ratio shall be subject to quarterly review. To encourage Small and Medium Enterprises, retail mortgage and consumer lending, these sectors shall be assigned a weight of 150 per cent in computing the LDR for this purpose,” it said.

The CBN said “failure to meet the above minimum LDR by the specified date shall result in a levy of additional Cash Reserve Requirement equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall implied by the target LDR”

