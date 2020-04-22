Again, Cash-strapped Kano Pillars demand N25m Aiteo Cup prize money

ADVERTISEMENT

For the umpteenth time, Nigeria Professional Football League giants, Kano Pillars have made a passionate appeal to the Nigeria Football Federation for payment of their N25million prize money for emerging champions of the 2019 Aiteo Federation Cup.

Kano Pillars on July 28, 2019 defeated Nigeria Tornadoes 4-3 on penalties at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium to win the prestigious trophy for the second time in 66 years.

However, eight months after the historic victory, the Nigeria Football Federation is yet to pay the prize money of N25million and N10million to the winners and runners up respectively.

Following the recent claim by the Cup sponsors, Aiteo Group that they have already paid the agreed sponsorship money to the NFF, Kano Pillars are once again knocking on the door of the Nigeria Football Federation.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the Media Officer of Kano Pillars, Malam Rilwanu Idris Malikawa said the club is presently cash-strapped and would appreciate if the prize money is paid.

He disclosed that sometime last year, Kano Pillars wrote officially to the NFF demanding for the money but there was no positive response.

Malikawa said in order not to be seen as confronting the football governing body, Kano Pillars have tried their best not to make the money issue a media affair.

“Well, there are reports that the federation has been paid the sponsorship money but we are yet to receive our prize money. We are still waiting but in the present circumstances, we are not waiting patiently.

“We all know what is happening at the moment. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a lot of hardship to us. The club is in dire need of money so if the NFF can pay us the N25million, it will go a long way in cushioning the impact of the present hardship.

“Considering that we won the trophy in July 2019, this is more than eight months so nobody can say that we have not been patient with both the federation and the sponsors of the competition,” he said.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Sanusi Mohammed to confirm whether or not the federation has received the sponsorship money from Aiteo Group as reported in some sections of the media proved abortive.

In addition, an SMS which reads “Good evening Dr. Kindly confirm if Aiteo Group have finally paid the sponsorship money for 2019 Aiteo Cup and how soon Pillars and Tornadoes would receive their prize monies?. Your reply will be appreciated, wasn’t responded to as at the time of press.

