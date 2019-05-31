Breaking News
BREAKING: Liverpool release Champions League final squad
  1. Home
  2. Islamic Forum
  3. Again Buhari performs Umrah in Makkah
ADVERTISEMENT

Again Buhari performs Umrah in Makkah

By Ismail Mudashir  Published Date
President Muhammadu Buhari departs Abuja for Amman, Jordan, ahead of the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa yesterday.
President Muhammadu Buhari

Ahead of the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, President Muhammadu Buhari has performed Umrah, lesser Hajj.

Daily Trust reports that Buhari and his wife, Aisha, had on Saturday 18 May, 2019 performed Umrah at the Masjid Haram (the Grand Mosque) in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu said in a statement said shortly on his arrival in Makkah on Thursday, President Buhari, accompanied by the Governors of Osun, Niger and Jigawa performed the Umrah.

The President and the accompanying delegation circumambulated the Ka’aba before visiting the area between the al-Marwah and al-Safa hills, itself a distance of between three and four kilometres in the Grand Mosque, which is part of the Umrah process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Friday, the president observed Juma’at prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah with other Heads of State and Government already in the Holy City for the conference.

The 14th session of the Summit Conference of the OIC hosted by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will commence at midnight.

 

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.