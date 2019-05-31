Again Buhari performs Umrah in Makkah

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, President Muhammadu Buhari has performed Umrah, lesser Hajj.

Daily Trust reports that Buhari and his wife, Aisha, had on Saturday 18 May, 2019 performed Umrah at the Masjid Haram (the Grand Mosque) in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu said in a statement said shortly on his arrival in Makkah on Thursday, President Buhari, accompanied by the Governors of Osun, Niger and Jigawa performed the Umrah.

The President and the accompanying delegation circumambulated the Ka’aba before visiting the area between the al-Marwah and al-Safa hills, itself a distance of between three and four kilometres in the Grand Mosque, which is part of the Umrah process.

Also Friday, the president observed Juma’at prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah with other Heads of State and Government already in the Holy City for the conference.

The 14th session of the Summit Conference of the OIC hosted by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will commence at midnight.

