Again, bandits kill 3, abduct many in Katsina villages

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked Sabon Layin Galadima village in Faskari local government area of Katsina state, killing three persons and injuring two others.

This is coming barely a day after bandits killed 47 others in Dutsinma, Danmusa and Safana villages of the state.

Locals in Sabon Layin Galadima told our reporter on Monday that the bandits in large numbers on motorcycles arrived the village at about 5:00pm on Sunday and carried out the operations for over an hour.

“They went away with many animals and burnt down some houses,” one of the locals said.

Another added that “Those killed include a medical health worker at Unguwar Doka village, Sanusi Bello who came to the town at that moment and was shot. The remaining two others are Safiyanu Abdullahi and Hassan Sani.

“Those injured and receiving treatment are Ibrahim Hassan and Adamu Ibrahim.”

The source, who asked not to be named, further revealed that at about 11:00am on Monday, a man was shot at Unguwar Doka while many have been abducted while trying to get firewood from the forest.

“These abducted people numbering over 40 are from Dandume, Faskari, Funtua and Maigora,” he added

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah was yet to respond inquiries made on the incidences.

It could be recalled that about eight days ago, two persons were reportedly killed in two separate attacks by gunmen in Sabon Layin Galadima village.

They include one Buhari Umaru, a farmer who was shot on the spot and a child who died when gunmen opened fire on a commercial bus.

The locals had complained that people are being attacked and their valuables especially motorcycles carted away on a daily basis by some miscreants operating from neighbouring forests.

