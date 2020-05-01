Again, bandits attack 2 Katsina villages, kill 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen early Friday attacked Madobai and Dannakwabo villages of Kankara local government area of Katsina state killing three persons and injuring many.

Locals told our correspondent that a large number of their animals and foodstuff were also carted away by the bandits after an invasion of the villages past midnight.

“We buried the corpses this morning after funeral prayers. This attack is one too many in our area,” a source said.

Daily Trust reports that this attack was coming barely a day after Mabai village in the same council was attacked resulting in the death of a farmer, Sada Musa while Karibu Mohamed was injured by a stray bullet.

The villagers had tried to repel the attack but were later overpowered by the bandits numbering over 70 on motorbikes. Many animals were also carted during the attack.

Also, some bandits four days ago attacked neighbouring Katsalle village with sources saying two were killed.

It was gathered that the bandits have demanded N5million from the villagers as pay off from further attacks.

The spokesman of the Katsina state police command, SP Gambo Isah, has since confirmed the attack and killing on Mabai village but said the attack on Katsalle village recorded no casualty.

He is yet to responds to the new attacks at Madobai and Dannakwabo villages.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App