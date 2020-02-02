Again, Arteta fails to inspire Arsenal to victory in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal have been held for a fourth successive Premier League match and Burnley battled to an entertaining 0-0 draw at Turf Moor.

Mikel Arteta’a side started brightly, with Alexandre Lacazette heading just past the post and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang firing wide when through on goal.

Bernd Leno denied Jay Rodriguez at the other end while Jeff Hendrick’s shot flew wide of the post.

James Tarkowski and Hendrick both missed good headed opportunities early in the second half before Aubameyang just missed with a header for Arsenal.

The best chance of the match fell to Rodriguez, whose close-range volley crashed against the underside of the crossbar before landing on the goalline and bouncing out.

Arsenal move up to 10th with 31 points, ahead of 11th-placed Burnley on goal difference.

