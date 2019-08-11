Again, armed robbers attack University of Ibadan hostel

ADVERTISEMENT

Exactly a month after a gang of armed robbers attacked the Obafemi Awolowo female hostel of the University of Ibadan, a set of robbers again, invaded Abdulsalam Abubakar Hall of the university in the early hours of Sunday.

It would be recalled that the armed robbers had reportedly attacked Obafemi Awolowo hall on July 11, 2019 and injured some female students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The robbers, who attacked only the female wing of the Hall, reportedly tied the security man on duty to make their way into the students’ hall of residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was learnt that two male students who tried to obstruct the robbers’ way earlier today got machete cuts and have been treated at the university’s Health Centre.

Our reporter learnt that the thieves made away with phones and other valuables.

Speaking on the incident, the chairman, Council Committee on Security, Professor Ademola Aremu, said the management of the institution was reviewing the security design of the institution to ensure formidable security architecture.

Aremu, who visited the hall in company of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka, stated that the police were working hard to track the invaders.

According to him, the invaders had shown pattern in their operation by attacking female students and invasion was always during holidays when halls are sparsely populated.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App