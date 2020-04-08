Again, 7 killed in Benue communal clashes

ADVERTISEMENT

At least seven people have been killed on Wednesday in separate communal clashes involving some rural communities in three Local Government Area of Benue state.

Daily Trust gathered that six of the deceased were killed at Mbamena Community in Ukum LGA while the remaining one was hacked to death at Tyomu community in Fidi ward of Makurdi LGA.

It was learnt that the Mbamena crisis may have stemmed from an unsettled dispute with their neigbouring Tongov community of Kastina-Ala LGA who allegedly carried out the reprisal.

Some locals alleged that a militia gang from Mbamena who are loyal to a suspected kingpin known as Ujoondo had few days ago invaded the Tongov community in Katsina-Ala and killed the six persons, a development which led to the reprisal on the affected Ukum community.

But, the Chairman of Ukum LGA, Tor-Tyokaar Ibellego, confirmed to our correspondent that five people were killed in the clash which happened on Wednesday morning in his vicinity.

Ibellego said the rising insecurity in his domain has become a huge source of worry, stressing the need for tighten security network because on the same day, three other people were killed by alleged Jukun militia in Jootar, another rural community in his domain.

Meanwhile, the Police spokesperson in the state, Catherine Anene, who said she was yet to get details of the Mbamena crisis, confirmed that one person was killed while others fled Tyomu community in Fidi ward of Makurdi LGA following fresh violent clash among the villagers.

Anene said some arrests have been made in the Tyomu crisis just as further investigation into the matter was ongoing.

She added that security has been beefed up in at least five settlements of the community including; Yogbo, Akile, Gagabe, Angbaye and Tyomu situated on Kilometre 16, along Makurdi-Gboko road.

The police spokesperson however feared that until the underlying factor of land tussle among the warring factions was dealt with, the crisis may continue to rear its ugly head despite security personnel deployed to the area.

