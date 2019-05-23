Again, 195 stranded Nigerians return from Libya

ADVERTISEMENT

Another batch of 195 stranded Nigerians have returned from Libya.

The figure was about the highest to arrive in a single flight since the repatriation exercise started in 2017.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received the returnees alongside other officials of the Federal Government at the Cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.

Officials present included those of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), and others who were on ground to profile and tend to the returnees.

The Coordinator of NEMA Territorial Office in Lagos, Idris Muhammed, disclosed that the latest returnees were the 69th batch brought back by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The Al Buraq Air from Sabha area with flight number UZ 389/22 and registration number 5A-DMG SEB arrived the Ikeja airport at 8:20pm on Wednesday.

The breakdown of the new returnees showed that they were 71 female adults, 25 female children and 17 female infants.

Also, there were 60 male adults, 12 male children and 10 male infants.

In all, the females are 113 while males are 82 with adults as 131, children as 37 and infants as 27 including 3 males with minor medical issues and 7 pregnant women.

Muhammed while welcoming the returnees back on arrival urged the youths to try and look inward and utilize the money they wasted on embarking on these perilous journeys for productive ventures in Nigeria.

