Again, 161 stranded Nigerians evacuated from Libya

Another batch of 161 stranded Nigerians from Libya arrived on Thursday barely 48 hours after 161 returnees were received at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The latest batch put the number of returnees who arrived this week to 322.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Coordinator for Lagos Territorial Office, Alhaji Idris Abubakar Muhammed, who received the returnees alongside other officials of the Federal Government, disclosed that they were brought back from Sabha, a city that is about 774 kilometres to Tripoli, the Libyan capital.

They arrived via Al Buraq Air aircraft with registration number 5A-WAC which touched down at the MMIA Cargo wing at about 4:10pm.

The returnees comprised 62 female adults, 18 female children and 11 female infants while the males consist of 48 adults, 14 children and eight infants who were repatriated under the Voluntary Returnee Scheme of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU).

