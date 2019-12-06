Ag NAHCON boss congratulates new board nominees

ADVERTISEMENT

The Acting Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, has congratulated the newly nominated board members of the commission whose names were sent to the senate for confirmation by the President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

This followed the expiration of the present board’s tenure in office on May 24th 2019 after which the presidency approved an extension pending constitution of a new board.

In his address to NAHCON management staff, the Acting Chairman urged all heads of Departments to prepare their hand-over notes and make the necessary preparations for the smooth transition from the present board to the fourth NAHCON board.

The NAHCON spokeswoman, Fatima Sanda Usara, had in a statement said the outgoing NAHCON boss, urged all staff of the commission to give the new board members all the assistance they need to succeed.

He prayed Allah to guide them, bless their entry into the commission and to bless them with best lieutenants that will assist them in the discharge of their duties.

“In his opinion, the newly nominated board is made up of seasoned Hajj professionals who will perform excellently due to their experience and competence. He believes Allah has made the best choice that will be better for everyone and the Commission as well,” Usara quoted him as saying.

In his response, the Head Inspectorate and Compliance of the commission, Dr. Ibrahim Tanko, congratulated Mallam Mukhtar for his successful and impressive tenure as Chairman.

On his part, Mr. Oloruntoyin Ajani of the Accounts Department congratulated Mallam Mukhtar for the work he has done for NAHCON.

