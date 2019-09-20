Ag-HoS Yemi-Esan receives hand over note from Oyo-Ita

ADVERTISEMENT

The acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, yesterday resumes duty after receiving a 153-page handover note from Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita, who was asked to proceed on an indefinite leave.

A statement on Wednesday night in Abuja, signed by the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Mr. Willie Bassey, said the removal of Mrs Oyo-Ita was to allow for the conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Daily Trust reports that Mrs Yemi-Esan and Mrs Oyo-Ita met briefly in the morning yesterday before the final handing over later in the evening.

The Director, Information, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHoCSF), Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, in a statement yesterday, said the new HoCSF finally took over at 6.40pm.

According to the statement, “Dr Yemi-Esan in her remarks acknowledged the hard work and dedication to duty of the outgoing Mrs Oyo-Ita and promised to build on her achievements.

“There is no reinventing the wheel. I will only build on the sound foundation and structure which she has left behind because government is a continuum.”

Earlier in her handing over speech, Mrs Oyo-Ita said her almost four years as the HoS was eventful.

