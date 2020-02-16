After six hours, rescuers suspend search for 22-year old man who jumped inside Lagos lagoon

ADVERTISEMENT

After over six hours fruitless search for the body of the 22-year old male who jumped into the Lagos lagoon, emergency officials comprising the responders from the state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and local divers, the officers have suspended the search.

The search would now continue tomorrow with the hope of recovering the body of the young adult male who nose-dived inside lagoon around Adekunle Adeniji end of the Third Mainland bridge.

The jumper identified as Daibo Toju Davies, residing at 17 Sosanya Street Gbagada Soluyi, Lagos, was in an Uber cab when he told the driver he was experiencing stomach upset and needed to vomit only to jump inside the lagoon after alighting from the car.

Rescue officers comprising LASEMA marine personnel, Marine Police Unit and local divers continued search for the jumper up till late Saturday evening.

The victim, according to an affidavit found in his possession was born on 22nd July, 1998 and residing at 17 Sosanya Street Gbagada Soluyi, Lagos.

The affidavit was sworn to last week and dated February 6. Also, there are two travelling bags the victim dropped in the trunk of the Toyota Corolla car.

LASEMA and its collaborators have however suspended the search for the victim’s body.

Spokesman of the agency, Nosa Okunbor, in a statement said the agency temporarily suspended the search due to the “very strong and fast undercurrents of the Lagoon’s water, which according to divers, has not assisted in the rescue efforts.”

“Another reason was said to be exhaustion due to the long, strainous and tiring search for the victim,” Nosa added.

